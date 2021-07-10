Pacers Share An Old Interview From When Myles Turner Came To Indiana For His Pre-Draft Workout

The Indiana Pacers shared a clip from 2015 when Myles Turner came to his pre-draft workout in Indiana.

The Indiana Pacers have been having many NBA Draft prospects come in for workouts as the NBA Draft is creeping up at the end of the month (July 29).

On Thursday, they shared an old video of when Myles Turner was in Indianapolis for his pre-draft workout with the team in 2015.

The clip of Turner can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.

