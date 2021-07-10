Pacers Share An Old Interview From When Myles Turner Came To Indiana For His Pre-Draft Workout
The Indiana Pacers shared a clip from 2015 when Myles Turner came to his pre-draft workout in Indiana.
The Indiana Pacers have been having many NBA Draft prospects come in for workouts as the NBA Draft is creeping up at the end of the month (July 29).
On Thursday, they shared an old video of when Myles Turner was in Indianapolis for his pre-draft workout with the team in 2015.
The clip of Turner can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.