Pacers Share Interview With LSU's Cam Thomas

The Indiana Pacers shared an interview with Cam Thomas from the LSU Tigers.
The NBA Draft is coming up on July 29, and the Indiana Pacers will select 13th overall in the first round.

On Wednesday, the team shared an interview with Cam Thomas out of LSU, who worked out for the Pacers in Indiana on Wednesday.

The video of the interview can be seen embedded in a post below from the Pacers' Twitter account.

More on Thomas and the other players who worked out for the team on Wednesday can be read here from Pacers' writer Wheat Hotchkiss.

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

