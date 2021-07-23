Pacers Share Interview With LSU's Cam Thomas

The Indiana Pacers shared an interview with Cam Thomas from the LSU Tigers.

The NBA Draft is coming up on July 29, and the Indiana Pacers will select 13th overall in the first round.

On Wednesday, the team shared an interview with Cam Thomas out of LSU, who worked out for the Pacers in Indiana on Wednesday.

The video of the interview can be seen embedded in a post below from the Pacers' Twitter account.

More on Thomas and the other players who worked out for the team on Wednesday can be read here from Pacers' writer Wheat Hotchkiss.

