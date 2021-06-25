Pacers Share Photo of Rick Carlisle From His First Time As Head Coach

The Indiana Pacers hired Rick Carlisle to be their new head coach.

The Indiana Pacers hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach on Thursday (see Tweet below from the team).

On Friday, the team shared a photo of him from back in the day when he was originally their head coach (see Tweet below from the team).

Carlisle was the assistant coach of the Pacers from 1997-2000 and head coach from 2003-07.

He spent the last 13-years in Dallas with the Mavericks.

Related stories on NBA basketball