Pacers' Shocking Turnaround by the Numbers Proves They Can Win It All
The Indiana Pacers have made an unlikely run to the NBA Finals. No one expected them to even make a second straight run to the Eastern Conference Finals, which they did.
Not only did they do that, but they eliminated the Pacers on the way to make their first NBA Finals in 25 years. It has been the run that they have made since the calendar turned that has allowed them to get here.
The Pacers have been one of the best teams in the NBA since January 1st. They are 46-18 since January 1, including the playoffs.
A lot has been made about how good of an offense that the Pacers have. The offensive numbers got even better following their slow start.
Defensively, the Pacers have been much better as well. In fact, they have been the eighth-best defense in the NBA. Quite frankly, every single number with this team has improved since the calendar turned.
Whatever the Pacers were able to do once the calendar turned, it certainly worked. Rick Carlisle was able to make some adjustments to get this team to play to their full capabilities.
Of course, one thing that helped was that the team was finally able to get healthy. The Pacers were missing both Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith for a lot of the early part of the year.
Tyrese Haliburton took a while to find his groove, as well. After re-injuring himself while preparing for the Olympics, he finally turned back into an All-NBA player.
Pascal Siakam has been the most consistent player Indiana has had all year long. He was the Eastern Conference Finals MVP with how well he was able to play.
The Pacers have looked like a true contender to win the NBA championship. Indiana is hoping that they can beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that has been the best team all year long.
Haliburton is going to have to play like the best player in this series if the Pacers are gong to win the first championship in franchise history.
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Has Fiery Response to Championship Doubters
