Pacers Should Trade for Jimmy Butler to Salvage Season
Following a 47-35 finish in 2023-24 and a surprise underdog run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Indiana Pacers have stumbled to an underwhelming 6-8 start to their 2024-25 season, while struggling with injuries to key wings Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith, plus backup centers Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman.
The Miami Heat, who as fans will recall made an improbable underdog rally to the 2023 NBA Finals, actually boast a better record at 6-7, but don't look like they're any closer to winning it all than Indiana does.
In fact, Miami's future appears a bit murkier. Six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA small forward Jimmy Butler, who's already missed some time with an ankle injury but recently returned, could opt out of his contract for 2025-26 and become an unrestricted free agent this season. If the Heat continue to struggle this season and don't advance beyond the first round for a second consecutive year, it seems entirely possible that Butler could opt for greener pastures.
The Pacers boast a young superstar-in-training with All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton, plus an All-NBA supplemental piece in power forward Pascal Siakam. Indiana also has the draft equity to help Miami replenish its own stash, plus the kinds of intriguing young players and veterans that could appeal to the Heat's depth-focused front office. What would a deal for Butler look like, and could it put Indiana over the top?
Heat Send: Jimmy Butler, Kel'el Ware
The Heat would need to send out at least one intriguing, high-upside young player on a rookie-scale deal, and the Pacers clearly have issues at the five spot. They'll have even more issues if they bite on our proposed deal to acquire Butler...
Pacers Send: Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith, T.J. McConnell, Jarace Walker, 2 Future First Round Picks, 1 Swap, 2 Seconds
Butler remains a borderline superstar in the league, but the 35-year-old's health history during regular seasons and Miami's brisk five-game playoff defeat last spring. But when healthy, he is a terrific two-way player, even now, and would really help bolster the Pacers' wing scoring and defense.
This deal would obviously not be quite enough to get Indiana over the top this season, in and of itself. Indiana would need to acquire a serviceable starting center, while pivoting the team's priorities to the wing. Pacers management could figure out a way to add a mid-priced big man, a la Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas or Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III — or perhaps a cheaper option, a la Charlotte Hornets big man Nick Richards or Phoenix Suns deep-bench center Mason Plumlee.
More Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton Facing Early Struggles From Beyond the Arc