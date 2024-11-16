Pacers Show Signs of Real Concern in Blowout Loss to Jimmy Butler-Less Heat
The Indiana Pacers endured a tough night on Friday, falling 124-111 to the Miami Heat in their first game of the 2024 NBA Cup.
The loss marked a stark contrast from last season’s tournament when the Pacers went 6-0 before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the championship game. This time, the Pacers struggled to find their rhythm, particularly on the defensive end, a recurring issue for the team this season.
The Pacers started strong, winning the first quarter, but their defense unraveled in the second and third quarters, allowing a combined 72 points. By the time the third quarter ended, the Pacers found themselves in a deep hole they couldn’t climb out of. Indiana’s inability to contain the Heat on the perimeter and at the rim highlighted their defensive shortcomings, which have been a persistent problem this season.
The absence of Heat superstar Jimmy Butler didn’t slow the Heat down, as veteran forward Kevin Love stepped up in a big way. Love, a 16-year NBA veteran, scored Miami’s first 13 points of the second half, sparking a 28-12 run that stretched a six-point halftime lead to 22 points midway through the third quarter. Love finished with a season-high performance, a surprising burst considering he had totaled just nine points in his previous two games combined.
Though the Pacers showed signs of life late in the third quarter, trimming the deficit to 10 points, that was as close as they would get. Miami maintained control the rest of the way, handing Indiana their third loss in four games.
After the game, head coach Rick Carlisle didn't mince any words about his team's performance.
"Ugly game," Carlisle said. "A lot of ugly stretches. Pretty clear that I didn't have these guys ready to play. Put the responsibility on me. I've got to do a better job of getting these guys prepared. It was embarrassing. There were two stretches where our fans booed, and rightly so. I was ashamed to hear that, but they were right."
Offensively, Obi Toppin led the Pacers with 21 points off the bench, while Tyrese Haliburton contributed 18 points and eight assists. Despite their scoring ability, Indiana’s defensive lapses continue to hinder their success. The team has shown they can keep pace offensively with the league’s best but remains inconsistent on the other side of the ball.
Now sitting at 5-7, the Pacers find themselves two games under .500 and seventh in a lowly Eastern Conference. They’ll have a chance to regroup quickly as they host the Heat again on Sunday with a 5:00 p.m. local start time. If Indiana hopes to reverse their fortunes, tightening up their defense will need to be a top priority.
