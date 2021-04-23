Pacers Sign Amida Brimah
The Indiana Pacers signed Amida Brimah, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
"Center Amida Brimah is signing a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agent Daniel Hazan tells ESPN," Woj Tweeted on Friday morning.
The Pacers sit as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference but are just 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the fifth seed.
Brimah is a 7-foot big man who spent time on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season and has also spent time with the Austin Spurs over the years. He was a member of the 2013-14 UCONN Men's Basketball Championship team, and the news to add a big-man is not surprising after the Pacers announced Myles Turner would be out indefinitely with a toe injury.
