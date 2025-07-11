Pacers Sign Free Agent Big Man to $21 Million Deal to Shore Up Front Court
The Indiana Pacers are signing big man Isaiah Jackson to a three-year, $21 million deal, bringing back the energetic center to the team.
Jackson is only 23 years old and is entering his fifth NBA season. The Pacers extended his qualifying offer which made him a restricted free agent.
Since many teams don't have cap space, Jackson is likely making the most money possible by staying in Indiana. The franchise is reported to think highly of the Kentucky product, especially his work ethic and effort on the court.
Unfortunately, he tore his Achilles five games into the last season, missing the entire year and historic playoff run.
He is still recovering from the devastating injury, though he should end up being ready for the upcoming season.
Jackson has mainly served as an energetic center off the bench who comes in and wreaks havoc in the paint, scoring 7.2 points and grabbing 4.3 rebounds per game during his career.
He typically plays around 15 minutes per game, but his new contract should mean the Pacers place additional responsibility on Jackson.
Keeping Jackson was crucial for the Pacers since the team already lost center Myles Turner, who walked away from the organization after 10 years and joined the Milwaukee Bucks.
His departure left a massive hole at the center position, which was partially filled by Indiana trading for Jay Huff.
Huff and Jackson should end up fighting for the starting center position, along with Tony Bradley. The Pacers are going to deploy a committee approach to the center position, rotating the bodies at the position until they find a more established center.
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.