Pacers Signing Veteran Guard After Monte Morris Deal Fell Through
The Indiana Pacers wasted no time in finding a new guard after their deal with Monte Morris fell through.
The Pacers have signed Delon Wright to a non-guaranteed training camp deal.
Wright, 33, will head to the Pacers and remain in the Eastern Conference. The Los Angeles native finished the 2024-25 season with the New York Knicks. he was traded to the Knicks in a multi-team trade.
Wright played 14 games with the Knicks and started five games. In those games, he averaged 4.3 points per game, 1.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three in 16.4 minutes of action.
