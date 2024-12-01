Pacers Star In Line to Earn Massive Payday in 2025 Free Agency
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner could be a stealth winner of free agency in the summer of 2025.
Barring an unforeseen injury impediment, the 3-and-D big man, who'll be just 29 next offseason, will reach unrestricted free agency in search of a probably massive raise.
Danny Leroux of The Athletic opines that Turner could be a sneaky-clutch signing for an enterprising club with cap space, amid a free agent class that also could include eight-time All-Star Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving, six-time Miami Heat All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler, 10-time L.A. Clippers All-Star point guard James Harden, three-time Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star power forward Julius Randle (all of whom have player options for 2025-26).
So could Turner really depart for greener pastures this summer?
"Turner credibly spaces the floor as a shooter, taking a whopping 5.6 3-pointers per 36 minutes last season and making 36 percent or more of them in both 2023-24 and 2022-23," writes Leroux. "That makes life much easier offensively for Turner’s teams whether that comes from bringing the big man out on pick-and-pops or holding his man away from the basket as a shooter not in the action."
This year, Turner is averaging 15.9 points on .480/.396/.684 shooting splits, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals a night.
Beyond his multifaceted offense, Leroux goes on to praise Turner's efforts as a defender around the rack, while conceding that he has suffered some slippage there of late. Though Turner has never made an All-Defensive Team, he has he twice led the league in blocks and has finished among the top nine in Defensive Player of the Year voting twice.
"What has made Turner truly special at times in his career is combining that shooting with being the anchor of a solid defense but his once-dominant rim protection has diminished somewhat over the last few years, though another team could believe that being in a new ecosystem may lead to the revival of a true NBA unicorn," Leroux notes.
Leroux mentions that Turner's relative youth for a 10-year vet makes him an interesting signing option this summer, while cautioning that Indiana will need to make some roster accommodations should the team hope to re-sign him.
"Another reason Turner could be a key factor in 2025 free agency is that he turns 29 shortly before next offseason, so the team that signs him should get the remainder of his prime but not many post-prime years, taking some of the risk out of the contract," Leroux observes. "He also may be more feasible to sign because the Pacers are only about $20 million below the luxury tax line after retaining Obi Toppin and Andrew Nembhard this offseason. Paying Turner market rate likely requires shedding salary or paying the tax, opening the door for other suitors to work their way into the conversation to sign him outright or negotiate a sign-and-trade."
More Pacers: Former Indiana Hall of Famer Believes He Could Dominate Modern NBA