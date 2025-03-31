Pacers Star Myles Turner Shockingly Ruled Out for Kings Match
Indiana Pacers star big man Myles Turner will not play on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.
Turner has been ruled out due to an illness. He will miss his ninth game of the season.
With Turner out of the picture tonight, the Pacers will look for contributions from Obi Toppin and Thomas Byrant.
Turner was added to the injury report late. The 29-year-old last played on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Pacers lost 132-111.
Turner didn't have his best game of the season, as he recorded 11 points per game on 2-of-6 shooting from the field, five rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes of action.
Although the Texas native will not be in the lineup tonight, the expectation is this illness is not serious, and he will be back for the Pacers' next game on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets at home.
The Pacers will search for their 44th win of the season on Monday without their star big man. Indiana will look to avoid their second consecutive loss and have a stranglehold on the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Indiana currently has a 1.5-game lead over the No. 5 seed Detroit Pistons and a three-game lead over the No. 6 seed Milwaukee Bucks in the standings. Although this is a non-conference game, this could be crucial for the Pacers down the line if they want to have home court in the first round of the playoffs.
They are in a great position to do just that, and to ensure that, they need to win as many games as possible. Including this game, the Pacers have eight games left in the season.
Of those eight games, three will be against top-level teams like the Denver Nuggets and two against their division rival and the No. 1 seed in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Pacers have a solid 24-10 record in front of their home fans. Indiana has been outstanding in their last 10 games, averaging a 7-3 record while averaging 122.2 points per game, 43.9 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.3 steals, and 5.0 blocks while shooting 50.2 percent from the field.
