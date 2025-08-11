Pacers Star Seeking Massive Raise in Contract Extension Talks: Report
An Indiana Pacers star wing is hoping for a huge payday on his next contract.
With two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton on the shelf for all of 2025-26 this season with an Achilles tendon tear, this young standout will be even more important to the team's success, so it may behoove Indiana to keep him happy.
More news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Blocked All News During Finals Run — Except One Topic
Per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, sixth man shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin — a player who head coach Rick Carlisle suggested will earning the starting nod in the wake of Haliburton's injury, with former starting two-guard shifting down a spot to the starting point guard role — is angling for a contract extension since becoming eligible at the start of free agency this summer.
According to Fischer, Mathurin is hoping to be paid somewhere in the terrain of $20–30 million a year. That sum is in line with the amount this year's crop of top restricted free agents — Golden State Warriors power forward Jonathan Kuminga, Chicago Bulls point guard Josh Giddey, Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas, and Philadelphia 76ers combo guard Quentin Grimes — are all seeking.
More news: Pacers Forward Already Trash Talking Rookie Top Pick
Is Mathurin worth that much, especially for a stingy Pacers squad that needs to do a lot of long-term planning for Haliburton's eventual return?
The 23-year-old Mathurin, whom Indiana selected with the sixth overall pick out of Arizona in the 2022 NBA Draft, is a great change-of-pace scorer off the bench. He's not the defender that Nembhard or Aaron Nesmith are, which ultimately led to his becoming a bench player by the middle of the 2024-25 season. Still Mathurin produced as a reserve, averaging 16.1 points on .458/.340/.831 shooting splits, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.7 steals in just 29.8 minutes per.
Mathurin, ultimately, could be replaced by a Jordan Clarkson type in free agency for far less, so the Pacers will need to decide if he has room to evolve. The biggest long-term issue is at another position entirely.
Former starting center Myles Turner surprisingly abandoned Indiana as free agent this past summer, agreeing to a four-season, $108.9 million deal with the Pacers' Central Division nemeses the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Pacers appear to be looking to replace him piecemeal, at least for the start of 2025-26, with returning backups Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman, plus floor-spacing trade acquisition Jay Huff. Jackson might have the inside track on the gig, but even so, he'd feel like something of a short-term solution.
Latest Pacers News:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.