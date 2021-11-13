Pacers Starting Lineup Against 76ers

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Indianapolis on Saturday night, and come into the game 5-8 after going 2-2 on their road trip out west.

For the game with the 76ers, they have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Meanwhile, the 76ers come into the game with an 8-5 record, which is not bad considering the drama surrounding Ben Simmons heading into the season, and the three-time All-Star not playing in a single game yet.

