Pacers Starting Lineup Against 76ers On Saturday
The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Indianapolis on Saturday night, and come into the game 5-8 after going 2-2 on their road trip out west.
For the game with the 76ers, they have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Meanwhile, the 76ers come into the game with an 8-5 record, which is not bad considering the drama surrounding Ben Simmons heading into the season, and the three-time All-Star not playing in a single game yet.
