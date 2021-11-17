Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Pistons On Wednesday

The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for the game against the Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Wednesday night.

Their full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, neither team would be in the playoffs if they started today.

The Pacers are 6-9 in their first 15 games, and the Pistons are 3-10 in their first 13 games.

TPacers added a veteran coach in Rick Carlisle and are a team filled with veterans, while they are not expected to be title contenders, they should be a team that makes a run at the playoffs.

As for the Pistons, they had the first overall pick in the draft this past offseason, and drafted Cade Cunningham.

They are in a rebuilding mode.

Related stories on NBA basketball