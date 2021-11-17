Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Pistons On Wednesday
The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for the game against the Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Wednesday night.
Their full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game, neither team would be in the playoffs if they started today.
Read More
The Pacers are 6-9 in their first 15 games, and the Pistons are 3-10 in their first 13 games.
TPacers added a veteran coach in Rick Carlisle and are a team filled with veterans, while they are not expected to be title contenders, they should be a team that makes a run at the playoffs.
As for the Pistons, they had the first overall pick in the draft this past offseason, and drafted Cade Cunningham.
They are in a rebuilding mode.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.