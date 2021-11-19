Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Pacers' Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets
    Publish date:

    Pacers' Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets

    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina. 

    The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Coming into the game, the Pacers are coming off of a loss to the Pistons in Detroit, and are 6-10 in their first 16 games of the season. 

    Read More

    As for the Hornets, they are 9-7 in their first 16 games of the season. 

    The Pacers beat the Hornets in the play-in game last season to end the Hornets' season. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17159362_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers' Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_16477519_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte's Official Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_17144190_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte's Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17182346_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Fall To Struggling Pistons In Detroit

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16482809_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pistons' Starting Lineup Against The Pacers On Wednesday Night

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_17117131_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Pistons On Wednesday

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_16477519_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte's Official Status For Pacers-Pistons Game

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_17004327_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte's Status For Pacers-Pistons Game

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_17171703_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Indiana Pacers Lost To The Knicks In New York On Monday Night

    Nov 16, 2021