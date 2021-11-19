Pacers' Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Pacers are coming off of a loss to the Pistons in Detroit, and are 6-10 in their first 16 games of the season.

As for the Hornets, they are 9-7 in their first 16 games of the season.

The Pacers beat the Hornets in the play-in game last season to end the Hornets' season.

