Pacers Starting to Show Massive Problem Over Past Few Games
Although they've turned their 2024-25 season around from a dismal 10-15 start, the 30-23 Indiana Pacers have been struggling in one key aspect of late.
Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star observes that the Pacers defense, which has largely improved this season after being something of an Achilles heel during the club's run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023-24, has regressed of late.
"The Pacers have made defensive strides this year on the whole, but it's clear that effort is losing momentum lately. Wednesday's game was the third straight in which they've allowed at least 124 points," Dopirak writes of a narrow 134-130 overtime victory against the 9-45 Washington Wizards, the NBA's worst team by record. "After posting the third-best defensive rating in the NBA in January, allowing 109.7 points per 100 possessions, they rank 21st in the category so far in February with 117.5."
Part of the problem is the extended absence for 3-and-D rim-protecting center Myles Turner, who has been sidelined since February 6 with a neck injury.
Dopirak notes that, newly armed with former Defensive Player of the Year Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and former three-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks wing Khris Middleton, the Wizards connected on 23 3-point attempts during the game, and led by as much as 19 points before Indiana rallied. Guard Jordan Poole scored 42 points against the Pacers' defense.
It's a major decline for Indiana. After starting wing Andrew Nembhard was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January, it seems the pieces around him have slipped mightily of late.
Reserve power forward Obi Toppin enjoyed a huge game for the club, scoring a Pacers-most 31 points on 11-for-19 shooting from the field (6-of-11 from deep) and 3-of-3 shooting from the foul line, while also grabbing 10 rebounds in 32:37 off the bench. He scored 17 of those points in the third quarter alone to help keep Indiana in the ballgame at all.
"I was just coming in and bringing energy," Toppin said. "Hit open shots. We got great guards who find all of us for open shots. They draw so much attention for Ty (Haliburton) and T.J. (McConnell). Just going in there and bringing energy both offensively and defensively."
"Toppin had one of his most impactful games since he's been a Pacer," coach Rick Carlisle said after the bout.
