Pacers Stunt Performer Proposes to Girlfriend Following Epic Dunk Over Her
The Indiana Pacers delivered a night to remember for both their fans and one of their own.
During Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns, a Pacers stunt performer created a magical moment by proposing to his girlfriend in a unique and unforgettable way.
As part of the halftime entertainment, his girlfriend was blindfolded and used as a prop for their routine, holding a basketball in her hands. After completing an epic dunk over her, the performer dropped to one knee and proposed in front of the cheering crowd.
The heartwarming moment was captured on video, showcasing a celebration of love and basketball in the heart of Indiana.
The night only got better for Pacers fans as their team put on an impressive performance, defeating the Suns 126-108 to improve their record to 18-18.
The victory marked Indiana's second consecutive win and their third in the last four games. The Pacers showcased their offensive prowess, shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range while committing just eight turnovers. They also dominated the boards, outrebounding the Suns 47-36.
Star guard Tyrese Haliburton led the charge with 27 points and eight assists, all while committing zero turnovers for the second straight game. Myles Turner was equally impactful, contributing 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks.
Indiana's 40-point third quarter, their third-best quarter of the season, proved to be the turning point. Breaking a 56-56 halftime tie with an early third-quarter surge, the Pacers seized control and never trailed in the second half.
With the win, Indiana swept the two-game season series against Phoenix and showcased their improved form over the last 11 games. The team has gone 8-3 during this stretch, fueled by Haliburton’s consistent play and an increasingly cohesive defense.
As a result, the Pacers have climbed back to .500 and are showing signs of the team they envisioned at the start of the season.
Up next, the Pacers head to Brooklyn for a one-game road trip against the Nets on Monday before returning home for two games. With momentum on their side and their star players firing on all cylinders, Indiana looks poised to build on their recent success.
