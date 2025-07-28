Pacers Summer League Standout Predicted to Have Shot at Cracking Roster
Although the stakes were significantly lower than the Indiana Pacers' seven-game NBA Finals defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder in June, Indiana appears to have had a surprisingly enlightening Summer League run in July — at least when it comes to fleshing out its fringe personnel.
An Indiana Summer League star could have a real chance at making the Pacers' 2025-26 roster.
Per Jaren Kawada of ClutchPoints, two-way point guard RayJ Dennis emerged as a possible long-term keeper, and the Summer League squad's top talent.
"While not remotely at the same intensity level, the Pacers might have discovered a diamond in the rough for their 2025-2026 roster in point guard RayJ Dennis," Kawada writes. "Dennis was clearly the best player on the roster."
Across four contests, the 6-foot-2 Baylor product averaged an impressive stat line of 15.8 points on .420/.400/.846 shooting splits, 7.2 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks in just 27.7 minutes.
Dennis appears like an intriguing possible fit for Indiana's open standard roster spot.
"As one of two players who entered the Summer League on a two-way contract, joining guard Quenton Jackson, Dennis already had an aura of authority to his name," Kawada notes.
The 6-foot-5 Jackson, who went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2022, suited up for just one game, scoring 24 points on .800/1.000/1.000 shooting splits, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals.
Dennis, specifically, badly outplayed second-year standard roster guard Johnny Furphy, and might lap him when the games start to count, too, if given the opportunity.
"However, his total dominance was unexpected, and few predicted that he would outperform Furphy the way he did," Kawada adds. "Every team hopes that its top prospects appear too good for the Summer League, and Dennis surprisingly fell into that category."
Kawada posits that Dennis could leapfrog a couple expected ringers to become Indiana's preferred third-string point guard, behind new starter Andrew Nembhard and longtime backup T.J. McConnell. Nembhard, of course, is subbing in for injured two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who'll miss the entire 2025-26 season recovering from an Achilles tendon tear.
"Ideally, the Pacers figured the minutes would either go to Furphy, whom they hope will take a second-year leap, or Kam Jones, their 2025 second-round selection. Both players are likely candidates, but Dennis outperformed both in the Summer League. Jones looked good in his lone opportunity as the primary ballhandler, but Dennis is the better facilitator of the two, which is a trait Rick Carlisle clearly values."
