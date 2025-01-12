Pacers Trade Proposal Has Indiana Land $36M Star Guard
The Indiana Pacers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, having won 11 of their last 14 games. That could give them the confidence they need to make a big move at the trade deadline. This trade proposal would make them even better on offense.
Consulting the CBA and the Spotrac trade machine, this is the proposal:
Pacers receive: Coby White
Bulls receive: Aaron Nesmith
Indiana is finally mostly healthy this season. The only player who is still hurt is Aaron Nesmith, who has just played six games this year.
Nesmith has been their best perimeter defender and a solid 3-point shooter. Yet, the Pacers seem to be just fine without him at this point.
Bennedict Mathurin has stepped right in as the starting small forward and equipped himself well. His scoring and rebounding have been huge for this team.
Adding a player like White to the Pacers would add an element of scoring and play-making to the starting lineup. It would allow Andrew Nembhard to move to the bench and lead the second unit.
This move would allow Nembhard to be more of a focal point offensively. He can score more than he does right now, but that's not his role as a starter next to Tyrese Haliburton.
Indiana has already proven that they can win without Nesmith, even though he provides good things when he's on the court. This would allow Mathurin to officially take his place in the starting lineup.
For the Bulls, they get a guy who is still young and can really shoot the ball. Nesmith was one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA a year ago. His defense has also become a calling card for him.
Chicago would be able to get someone who can either start or come off the bench. He can also play either shooting guard, small forward, or small-ball power forward.
This would be a win-now move for the Pacers just a year after making the Eastern Conference Finals. It would signal that they think they can win the NBA Championship this year.
Coby White is averaging 18.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds this season. Nesmith is averaging 9.2 points, four rebounds, and one assist this year.
