Pacers Trade Proposal: Indiana Moves on From Pascal Siakam For $34M Star
The Indiana Pacers have started playing some great basketball. They have won their last five games and six of their last seven. Even more than that, they went 3-0 on their most recent road trip. They are finally back up to .500 after a rough start to the season.
Their play has them thinking that they could be a contender to make it out of the East. They almost did so last year before falling to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. A lot of players are playing great basketball for the Pacers who are to credit for this.
Obi Toppin is one of them. He has been playing the best stretch of basketball of his career this season. Since re-signing with Indiana before the season, he's averaging a career-high in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. He's also shooting a career-high percentage from the field.
Because Toppin has been playing so well, there is a thought that the Pacers could move Pascal Siakam in order to get some pieces at other positions that they need help at more than the power-forward spot. While this is highly unlikely, there is a trade that could make sense if the Pacers think they made a mistake re-signing Siakam.
The Pacers receive: Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard
Memphis Grizzlies receive: Pascal Siakam
This trade would provide Indiana with two guys who can shoot the three-point shot highly effectively from the shooting guard position. Bane is also someone who can score from anywhere on the court. He's also a solid perimeter defender who has a very strong base.
Kennard is someone who could come off the bench and make a lot of threes in a hurry. If Toppin were to move into the starting lineup after shipping Siakam off, that would leave them with very little three-point shooting coming off the bench. Kennard would give them that in this scenario.
Is this a likely trade that the Pacers would make? No. Bane is an injury-prone player who isn't as valuable on both sides of the court as Siakam is. Not only that, but the Pacers just re-signed Siakam in the offseason. They would be saying that they made a massive mistake by bringing him back.
Siakam is playing well for the Pacers, and he should continue to do so for them for the rest of the season.
More Pacers news: Two Biggest Potential Trade Assets For Pacers Revealed