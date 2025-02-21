Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Details Massive Importance of Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers are very happy to have Myles Turner back. They weren't able to have him for the games right before the All-Star break because he had a cervical strain.
Without Turner in the lineup, the Pacers struggled defensively. He essentially missed the last five games before the break, getting hurt against the Clippers and playing just six minutes in that game.
The Pacers ended up going just 2-3 in those games, with one of those wins coming in overtime against the worst team in the league. Quite simply, the Pacers really missed what Turner brings to the team.
Turner gives the Pacers the ability to have a strong pick-and-pop game. His ability to shoot threes is something that not a lot of teams can defend well.
That works especially well when you have a pass-first point guard like Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton is always trying to put his teammates in the best possible spots to score points.
Turner finally came back from his injury against the Grizzlies on Thursday. He finished the game with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and seven blocks.
Haliburton remarked after the game how much they missed Turner and what he gives to this Pacers team.
"What he's done since I've gotten here the past three years, shooting the 3 ball at the top of the key, he's the best in the league at it every year," Haliburton said. "It's a different dynamic guarding that defensively especially with a big guy like Edey out there whose job is to protect the rim. Myles can really counter that with his 3-point ability."
Haliburton loves having a big guy who can hit threes because it opens up options for everyone else on the court. If they guard Turner closely at the top of the key, Haliburton can keep going into the lane and either shoot or kick it to an open guy in the corner.
The Pacers are a much better team when Turner is on the court. His rim-protection is something that they rely on.
So far this year, Turner is averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
