Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Gets Honest About Recovery From Achilles Injury
The Indiana Pacers had the worst injury they could have had during Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Just seven minutes in, Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles.
That ended any chance that the Pacers had of winning that game, and the title. It also takes Haliburton out for all of next year since it happened on the last possible day of the NBA season.
Haliburton has been slowly recovering from his injury as best as he can. He's attacking rehab every single day, and talked about his recovery recently.
More news: Pacers Have Clear Path Towards Contention After Tyrese Haliburton Return, Insider Says
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton talks about his recovery from his devastating injury
While at his youth basketball camp in Wisconsin, Haliburton revealed that he is walking without a scooter or crutches and will soon be walking in shoes, as well. He also talked about last season's journey to the Finals.
"I have good days and bad days. I think when you look back at the year that was, and how special it was, it means a lot for me. I had a lot of fun and got to grow myself as a player and a person every day."
Haliburton acknowledged that this injury takes a year to recover from, so he is just taking things day by day. He knows that there are small victories that take a while, so he's trying to be patient.
It sounded like Haliburton has no inclination to try to return at all next year, nor should he. He needs to be at 100 percent before he returns to the court.
More news: Pacers Assistant GM Provides Surprising Update on Tyrese Haliburton Achilles Return
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is trying to stay positive in his recovery journey
Haliburton is doing the best he can to stay positive throughout this process. He seemed genuinely happy about the fact that he is able to walk without the use of crutches or a scooter.
The Pacers are going to struggle to replicate what Haliburton brings to the table next year. It's impossible to replace him, but the best they can do is replace his production.
This past season, Haliburton averaged 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.