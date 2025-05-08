Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Gives Major Update on Wrist Injury
Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton seems to have been on a personal mission to clap back at The Athletic's anonymous player poll that voted him the league's most overrated player of late. The 6-foot-5 Iowa State product has notched three straight insane clutch moments for Indiana.
First, Haliburton ended the Pacers' series against the Milwaukee Bucks in five short games with a clutch overtime layup. Next, a go-ahead triple helped seal a 121-112 Game 1 win in Indiana's second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Most recently, he helped the Pacers mount a shocking rally from a 20-point deficit against the Cavaliers in Game 2, by scoring a whopping 11 points in the contest's last quarter. When Andrew Nembhard picked off a Max Strus inbounds pass with just 27.5 seconds left in regulation, the Pacers sought out a quick trey.
The Cavaliers' defense proved too restrictive, but Haliburton managed to draw contact while cutting inside for a layup. He made his first free throw and missed the second, but managed to grab the offensive rebound and run out to the 3-point line, where he promptly nailed the game-winning triple.
Haliburton finished the game with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field (2-of-2 from distance) and 3-of-5 shooting from the foul line, nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 36:02.
Ominously, Haliburton hurt his left wrist on his (non-shooting) hand during the Game 2 victory.
Now, up 2-0, the Pacers will bring the series back home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, looking to close out the banged-up Cavaliers in a sweep. Being without their on-court leader would represent a massive blow.
Will they be doing it with a healthy Haliburton?
Per Tony East of Forbes, Haliburton was spotted putting up triples while wearing a wrist wrap at the Pacers' pregame team practice on Thursday.
Per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, Haliburton has asserted that he intends to play through the injury.
Through seven playoff games, Haliburton has been averaging an impressive 18.4 points, 10.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals for the 6-1 Pacers.
