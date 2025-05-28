Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Hit With Major Criticism Despite Monster Game 4
The Indiana Pacers are now just a single win away from advancing to the NBA Finals for just the second time in franchise history. After winning Game 4, the Pacers head to New York to try to close the Knicks out.
Tyrese Haliburton was fantastic during this game. He was so good that he had a stat line that the NBA has never seen before.
Haliburton had 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, four steals, and no turnovers. He's the first person in NBA history to put up stats like that in a playoff game.
Those numbers are the numbers of a superstar player. It's clear that Haliburton is turning into one of the ten best guys in the league right before our eyes.
However, that stat line wasn't enough to persuade noted Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith that Haliburton is a superstar player. He pushed back on that fact on First Take.
"When I think about a superstar, I think about a consistent number-one option that teams have to game plan against every single night, and you answer the call. And to me, that hasn't always been Tyrese Haliburton...I think he's a damn good player, he's a young star in this league. I think if he continues to play this way, and he's more consistent with this kind of stuff, of course he'll be a superstar."
The fact that Smith hasn't conceded that Haliburton is a superstar after the kind of performance he just had is crazy. There are very few players in the league who are even capable of doing what he did in Game 4.
Indiana would not be where they are if it weren't for Haliburton. He is by far the most impactful player on the roster, and he controls every aspect of the Pacers' offense.
Haliburton is now just one game away from leading this franchise to the NBA Finals. If he can somehow win a title for this team, it'll be undeniable that he's a superstar.
So far this postseason, Haliburton is averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game.
