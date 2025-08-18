Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Makes $3 Million Donation to His Old High School
Injured two-time All-NBA Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the best-compensated player in team history this season, is giving back in a huge way.
The 6-foot-5 Iowa State product is in the second season of a five-year, $244.6 million designed rookie contract extension he agreed to with the Pacers in 2023. He'll make $45.6 million in 2025-26.
According to Indiana's official X account, Haliburton has revealed that he will donate $3 million to help rehabilitate his alma mater, Oshkosh North High School, in Oshokosh, Wisconsin. The money will go towards improving the school's weight room, adding a video board and scoreboard, and more.
Kyle Malzhan of WFRV Local 5 was the first to report the news.
“I can’t wait to see what they do with it,” Haliburton said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
“The sense of community has always meant a lot to me, and I’m wise enough to understand that I wouldn’t be where I am today without the people who supported me growing up,” Haliburton said. “You can think back to all the people who had such an impact on me — from teachers to coaches, just community members in general.”
Brad Webber, the 25-year-old vet's former basketball head coach, revealed just how big a difference Haliburton's contributions will make.
“Budget problems are very real for all schools, so when you have someone who’s able to help make current students and players feel special, it makes a huge difference,” Weber said.
Latest on Haliburton's Achilles
Per Malzhan, Haliburton continues to recuperate from the devastating Achilles tendon tear he incurred in Game 7 of the Pacers' first NBA Finals series since 2000 this past summer. Haliburton conceded that his recovery has been a bit up-and-down, six weeks on.
“I have good days and bad days,” Haliburton revealed. “It’s a long process. This injury usually takes about a year to get back to 100%. Every little progression is exciting for me. To be here [in Oshkosh] and walking, it means a lot. As time goes on, the more I’m able to do, the more exciting it gets.”
In 73 healthy bouts last season for the 50-32 Pacers last year, Haliburton averaged 17.5 points on .477/.392/.855 shooting splits, 8.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per bout.
Latest Pacers News
