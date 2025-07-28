Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Makes Massive Announcement
Two-time All-NBA Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton made a major announcement about his future on Monday.
2024-25 was a banner season for Haliburton. After a hamstring injury waylaid his 2024 playoff run and subsequent stint with the gold medal-winning Team USA men's basketball Olympic squad, he got off to a shaky start.
But the 6-foot-5 superstar found his footing midway through the season, helping propel the Pacers to a 50-32 record and, eventually, a stunning playoff run culminating in a legendary seven-game NBA Finals clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
That's when things took a turn for the worse. Haliburton, who had been playing through a calf strain, collapsed onto the hardwood in Game 7's first quarter. When the dust had settled, doctors revealed the young star had torn his Achilles tendon, and he's already been ruled out for the entire 2025-26 season.
Now, however, Haliburton's summer is starting to look up.
Haliburton and his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones announced their engagement in a shared Instagram post.
Based on their slideshow, it appears that Haliburton proposed to Jones on the court of their shared alma mater, Iowa State. Haliburton was a hoops star for the Cyclones, while Jones was a cheerleader.
"The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins ❤️💍," Haliburton and Jones wrote.
Haliburton, 25, and Jones, 27, first started dating in April 2019.
This past April, Jones celebrated their six-year anniversary with a sweet Instagram slideshow.
"6 whole years of loving you ," Jones wrote. "Every single day you continue to amaze me!! You make this world shine so incredibly bright and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side. You are so special to me, our love is one in a million."
"My best friend forever & ever!! I love you 🫶🏼🥹," Jones concluded.
