Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Posts Depressing 3-Word Message on Social Media
The Indiana Pacers came as close as they have ever come to winning an NBA championship this past season. Losing in Game 7 after having the halftime lead was heartbreaking for them.
Even more heartbreaking was losing Tyrese Haliburton to a torn Achilles after just seven minutes. He went down after hitting 3-4 from beyond the 3-point arc, and now he's out for a year.
Haliburton will now have to sit on the sidelines while the rest of his teammates try to replicate what the team did this past season. A recent social media post from him shows just how hard that will be for him.
Haliburton posted a sad message in an Instagram story that shows just how much he loves the game of basketball.
The Pacers weren't able to win the championship once Haliburton went down. Haliburton is a hooper at heart, so it kills him that he won't have a chance to improve on everything that happened.
Right now, Haliburton is still in a boot as he recovers from his injury. He was seen on crutches at a WWE event recently, so he's not totally confined to his scooter anymore.
That indicates some progress in his recovery, although he won't be truly fully healed from the injury for at least a year. That's what makes this injury so tough for both him and the Pacers.
Without Haliburton, the Pacers miss a key element of randomness to their offense. His ability to find the open man and push the ball is fantastic and something no one else in the league has.
Haliburton is going to attack rehab with everything he has so that once he does return in 2026-27, he won't have any hesitation. He wants to make sure he doesn't lose any more time in his prime.
Once the season starts, Haliburton is going to be on the sidelines for every game and help the offense with his coaching, the best that he can. He'll help with some scouting, too.
This past season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
