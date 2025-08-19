Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Posts Simple Message on Social Media
Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton made a social media post as he continues recovering from his torn Achilles injury.
On his Instagram story, Haliburton posted a picture at Jet Functional Fitness with a poster that read: “I may not be there yet, but I’m closer than I was yesterday.”
Haliburton is just starting the long road to recovery from the devastating injury that he suffered during Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
He was dealing with a calf injury for a couple of games before Game 7. His status was in doubt for the closeout game, but he decided to play through the pain.
He couldn't make it out of the first quarter without suffering the devastating injury, completely tearing his Achilles tendon.
The recovery for the injury is at least a calendar year, leaving him out for the rest of the upcoming season, but the rehabilitation process will be crucial for the future.
Haliburton needs to remain patient as this injury can sap anywhere between five to 20 percent of an athlete's athleticism and burst.
If he does not rush back and attempts to regain his former explosiveness, he can come back near his athletic level before the injury.
At a youth event in Wisconsin, the point guard spoke about his recovery process and where he is at mentally.
"I have good days and bad days. I think when you look back at the year that was, and how special it was, it means a lot for me," Haliburton said recently.
"I had a lot of fun and got to grow myself as a player and a person every day. It’s a long process. This injury, to get back to 100% is usually about a year long.
"We’re only at week six, week seven now, so we still got a lot of time to get there, but I think every little progression is exciting for me.
“To be here, to be able to walk, it means a lot to me… I have a great medical team behind me that’s really helping me get things done. I’m progressing as well as I can right now, meeting with my surgeon, meeting with my medical staff at all times.”
While progress will come incrementally, he is young enough to have hope for his trajectory to keep trending upwards.
