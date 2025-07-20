Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Predicted to Be Top 100 Player in NBA History in a Few Years
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey predicted where current NBA stars would rank all-time by 2030, and believes Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton could rank in the Top 80 players in NBA history by then.
"Thanks to his brutally timed torn Achilles in the NBA Finals, expectations are more tempered for Tyrese Haliburton than they were for some of other stars featured here," Bailey writes. "He figures to miss all of next season, but he still has a shot to emerge from this half-decade as this generation's version of Chris Paul.
"...Haliburton has already led the Pacers to two unexpected Eastern Conference Finals appearances and one NBA Finals. If he leads them on a few more deep playoff runs, he could find himself comfortably inside the next iteration of the top 100."
More news: Pacers Trade Named One of Best Under the Radar Moves of NBA Offseason
Bailey also listed stars currently in the NBA Top 100 who Haliburton could potentially surpass: Sam Jones at No. 85, Nate Archibald at No. 80, Paul George at No. 78 and Hal Greer at No. 73.
Haliburton came to the Pacers in a midseason trade with the Sacramento Kings in the 2021-22 season, and has been nothing short of amazing since his arrival. He took a leap after coming to the East, posting 17.5 points and 9.6 assists per game in his first half season with the Pacers, both of which put his numbers from that season with Sacramento to shame.
He built upon that season in 2022-23, making his first All-Star game and averaging a 20-point double-double throughout the season. He made the All-Star game again in 2023-24 and received All-NBA Third team honors after he averaged 20 points per game for the second straight season and led the NBA in assists per game.
More news: East All-Star, MVP 'Shed a Tear' When Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Tore Achilles
The 25-year-old made his first NBA Finals and his second All-NBA team in 2024-25, just missing out on the All-Star game in a "down" year. The Pacers have a star on their hands, and could find their way to their first NBA title if they can capitalize on his presence.
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.