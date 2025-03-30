Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Predicted to Make NBA History in Final Weeks of Season
The Indiana Pacers have been playing very strong basketball of late, winning seven of their past 10 games overall. It has seen them rise in the Eastern Conference standings, now sitting in the No. 4 spot of the playoff picture.
This Pacers team believes that they can do some damage this season and are out to prove themselves yet again. Coming off an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, Indiana is focused on changing the narrative around them this season.
One of these reasons is due to the play from star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. After a slow start to the year, Haliburton has picked things up of late, just in time for the playoffs to begin.
Haliburton is the leader for the Pacers, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The guard helps to facilitate the offense while also getting others involved.
One of the more underrated parts of his game is his passing abilities. And with a few games left in the regular season, Haliburton is being predicted to potentially make some history.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report put together some bold predictions for the last part of the NBA regular season. Within this, Haliburton was predicted to go over 25 assists in a game.
"That's why Haliburton's assist numbers could soon go berserk. They're kind of already trending that direction (three outings with 15-plus helpers in March), but the stars are aligning for him to take things even further. More specifically, our bold-minded crystal ball thinks he can become just the 13th player ever to record 25-plus assists in a game."
This would be quite the feat if Haliburton could pull it off and would allow him to make some history. His assist totals have increased in recent weeks, making this feat a possibility.
Haliburton just had an 18-assist game against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week. While hitting the 25-assist mark would be difficult, it could happen.
On the season, Haliburton has averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. But the guard isn't focused on individual statistics and would rather put his energy into helping the team win however he possibly can.
