Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to Devastating Caitlin Clark Injury News
Indiana Fever All-Star guard Caitlin Clark will sadly conclude her second pro season having played just 13 games.
She has struggled through left quad, left ankle and left and right groin injuries, with the latter ailment being the issue that ultimately has shut her down since July 15, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.
More news: Pacers Insider Provides Unfortunate Reality for Fan Favorite Free Agent
The 23-year-old wraps up her season with averages of 16.5 points on .367/.279/.820 shooting splits, 8.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Even earlier this week, the Iowa product was able to work through 5-on-0 drills, although ultimately it just wasn't enough.
Guards Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham have also already been ruled out for the year with a foot injury for McDonald and knee injuries for Colson and Cunningham. Forward Chloe Bibby was also shelved for the season this week.
"Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court but, ultimately, time is not on our side," said Amber Cox, the Fever's GM and chief operating officer, in reaction to the health news. "While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remains our top priority. We are looking forward to having her back at full strength to start the 2026 season."
Clark released an Instagram post and a statement of her own about the news.
"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season," Clark wrote. "I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty."
"This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the [playoffs] 🖤," Clark concluded.
More news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Responds to 'Haliban' Nickname
In the comments section, another ailing Indiana All-Star point guard weighed in with words of encouragement.
Two-time All-NBA Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (who himself is from rival NCAA Big Ten program Iowa State) wrote simply, "❤️❤️," in reaction to the news.
Haliburton and Clark have been tackling their respective rehabs together, as they share a home arena, the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
At 22-20, and still boasting healthy All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever are currently the No. 7 seed in the WNBA, just 2.5 games ahead of the No. 9 seed Los Angeles Sparks.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.