Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Sends Major Promise to Knicks Before Game 6
Game 5 was by far the worst performance that the Indiana Pacers have had in the playoffs so far. They looked overmatched in terms of effort and intensity.
The entire starting lineup for Indiana looked like they didn't want to be there. Only Pascal Siakam scored in double digits. Tyrese Haliburton had perhaps the worst performance of anyone, considering his status.
Haliburton put up a putrid eight points and six assists on just 2/7 shooting. He did this on the heels of an all-time performance in Game 4 when he had 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, and no turnovers.
Following the big loss in Madison Square Garden, the Pacers now face the prospect of winning in Indianapolis in order to avoid a Game 7 in New York.
Ahead of Game 6, Haliburton made the Knicks a promise about his level of play.
Haliburton is putting the loss squarely on his shoulders, as he should. He is the leader of the team and he was simply not aggressive enough for the Pacers to win this game.
Haliburton is the engine that drives the offense. When he is aggressive at looking for his shot, they are almost impossible to beat.
When he is passive, that's when the Pacers get in trouble. Indiana has to have Haliburton come out aggressive from the start in Game 6, just as he did in Game 4.
Rick Carlisle will help him get in better positions to score, as well. He will be making some adjustments before Game 6 on Saturday night.
Haliburton will likely start out Game 6 being super aggressive with his shot. When he is aggressive with his shot and going downhill, that's when he is able to use his playmaking to find open teammates.
While Game 6 isn't technically a must-win for Indiana, they need to approach it that way. It would be extremely tough to win a Game 7 in Madison Square Garden with a trip to The Finals on the line.
So far this postseason, Haliburton is averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game.
