Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Stamps His Name in Individual NBA History
The Indiana Pacers captured their 34th win of the season on Sunday when they defeated their division rival, the Chicago Bulls.
The Pacers won rather easily, 127-112, and were in complete control for most of the game. While Tyrese Haliburton didn't lead the team in scoring, he did his part and then some; besides dropping 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field, he made history in Sunday's contest.
Haliburton became the first player in NBA history to record 500 assists in a season before recording 100 turnovers.
Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star shared via X.
Dopirak also noted that Spurs star point guard Chris Paul has a chance to pull that off this year. Nonetheless, Haliburton is the first to do it.
The 25-year-old entered Sunday's contest with 499 assists and 99 turnovers. He posted his first assist in the first 33 seconds of the game and didn't commit his first turnover of the game until the second quarter.
After the game, Haliburton was humbled by being the first person to do that.
"I'm just trying to make the right play," Haliburton said. "I know I've been up and down this year, but this is what I do. I pride myself on taking care of the ball and getting guys open shots. We have a lot of guys making shots right now, so that definitely helps. The way our system is and what we've built the last few years, the ball is always hopping. Guys are trusting me with the ball in my hands and I'm just trying to make the right play."
Haliburton has had a stellar season thus far. While it's been filled with ups and downs, personally and with the team, he has been great. He is averaging 18.4 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three in 34.0 minutes of action.
Although Haliburton's assist numbers are down, his turnovers compared to last season are down. He only averages 1.7 turnovers per game this season compared to the previous year when they were at 2.3.
The former lottery pick in 2020 is proving to be one of the best pure point guards in the league.
More Pacers: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Named Offseason Trade Target For East Powerhouse
Pacers' Myles Turner Says Tyrese Haliburton Had 'Unnecessary Pressure' on Him This Year
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visitI ndiana Pacers on SI.