Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Surpassed LeBron James to Make NBA History
Two-time All-Star Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has flown about as far under the radar as it is possible to fly for one of the best players on a 50-win team this season.
Following a disappointing 2024 Paris Olympics run and an underwhelming start to his season, Haliburton was overlooked for inclusion on this year's All-Star team. He had been, unquestionably, the best player on the 2023-24 Pacers, who capitalized on injuries to advance all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals last spring.
Power forward Pascal Siakam, however, was named to his third All-Star team this spring, and could compete with Haliburton for a spot on this year's All-NBA Third Team.
Haliburton has been on an unbelievable hot streak since the All-Star break, however. The 6-foot-5 Iowa State product, 25, averaged 20.6 points on .533/.439/.864 shooting splits, 11.0 assists (against just 1.2 turnovers), 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 0.7 blocks in his 21 healthy games down the year's home stretch since the break. Indiana went 16-5 in those contests.
Haliburton has been so prolific this year, thanks in large part to his end-season heroics, that he has set a new NBA record.
The league's X account revealed that Haliburton's 14 games with 20 or more points, 10 or more dimes, and zero turnovers (since turnovers were first tracked, circa 1977-78) this season has surpassed 12-time All-Star San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul's previous record of 13 such bouts in a single season, as well as the 12 such single-season metrics accomplished by 21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James and Hall of Fame point guard Tim Hardaway Sr.
It's quite the achievement, especially as Haliburton has managed to rebound from a frustrating season start.
Now, heading into the playoffs for a first round rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks, Haliburton is looking healthy, efficient, and ready for another deep postseason run.
The Pacers, by benefit of being the East's No. 4 seed and thus possessing homecourt advantage over Milwaukee, will open up the series at home on Saturday, at 1 p.m. ET.
Haliburton averaged a near double-double this season, of 18.6 points on .473/.388/.851 shooting splits, 9.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in his 73 healthy games. Will that be enough for All-NBA Third Team inclusion over Siakam? Time will tell.
