Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton’s Message on TJ McConnell Should Excite Pacers Fans
Injured two-time All-NBA Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has issued a bold statement on his backup, T.J. McConnell.
While Haliburton sits out the entire 2025-26 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, former starting shooting guard Andrew Nembhard will supplant him as the club's fill-in starting point guard.
Instead of replacing Haliburton as Indiana's starter at the position, McConnell will remain the club's primary backup at the point.
On a fresh episode of "The Young Man And The Three" podcast, Haliburton told devout New York Knicks fan Spike Lee just how tough an opponent McConnell could be.
“I always say that T.J. [McConnell] has helped me become great because in practice every day – most days in practice – I lose," Haliburton said. "I lose the majority of days in practice because of him. And that’s made me want to be a better player – a better practice player. He’s pushed me in so many different ways.”
Now, McConnell will bring that dogged practice presence to bear against Nembhard, as Nembhard looks to develop more of a handle and step into Haliburton's role for Indiana.
The 6-foot-1 Arizona product, 33, was the first player ever to notch 10 or more points, five or more assists and five or more steals during an NBA Finals bout, thanks to his 10-point, five-dime, five-swipe turn in Game 3 of the Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
McConnell has been with the Pacers since before Haliburton was even drafted by the Sacramento Kings. He's been a solid, steady reserve presence over the past six seasons. This fall, McConnell will be in the first season of a four-year, $45 million contract extension he inked last summer.
In 79 contests for Indiana (one start), McConnell averaged 9.1 points on .519/.306/.740 shooting splits, 4.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals a night. In 23 playoff bouts during Indiana's first run to the NBA Finals since 2000, McConnell averaged 9.5 points while slashing .537/.421/.815, 4.0 dimes, 3.2 boards, and 0.9 swipes.
A Year of Change in Indiana
Haliburton isn't the only huge absence from the Pacers' 2024-25 starting five.
Former starting center Myles Turner inked a four-season, $108.9 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, whom Indiana has obliterated in the first round across each of the last two playoffs.
