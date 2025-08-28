Pacers Urged to Go All In, Land $160 Million Star, Young Big Man in Trade
The Indiana Pacers have proven that they are not afraid to make a big trade if it will really help the franchise move forward. Kevin Pritchard has taken big swings in the last few years.
Bringing in both Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam in big trades is the main reason why they are coming off a run to the NBA Finals. He will make moves if he genuinely thinks it will help the team.
One trade proposal from Bleacher Report would certainly shake things up, but it's unclear whether or not it would actually help the Pacers be better than they are right now.
Proposed Pacers trade might make the team worse
Here is the full trade proposal:
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers receive: Jerami Grant, Donovan Clingan, a 2028 first-round pick (via ORL) and a 2030 first-round pick (via POR or MIL)
The Pacers would get an answer to their starting center problem by bringing Clingan into the fold now that Myles Turner is in Milwaukee. That spot remains their biggest question mark.
Jerami Grant has been a complete dud in Portland, and he's an expensive dud. Bringing him in makes no sense for Indiana to do, even if Portland attaches two first-round picks.
Sending out Nembhard, Mathurin, and Toppin is way too pricey to bring in those two guys. All three of those players were key pieces during the Finals run.
The Indiana Pacers are unlikely to make a trade before the season starts
As much as Portland would love to make a trade like this, the Pacers would likely steer clear. There is very little chance that they will make a trade before the season starts.
Indiana will likely wait to see how the centers that they have on the roster play prior to the trade deadline. That is when they are most likely to make a move to bring someone else in.
Of the players put in this trade, Mathurin is the one most likely to get moved. How he plays as a starter will go a long way in determining what his future is with the Pacers.
