Pacers Urged to Make Shocking Lineup Decision This Year
The Indiana Pacers are going to have to figure out a lot of new roster configurations heading into next season. Myles Turner is no longer the starting center for the team, so they have a hole to fill there for the present and the future.
Tyrese Haliburton will miss all of next year with a torn Achilles, as well. That means that the Pacers will have to replace two starters next year. It's likely that Isaiah Jackson will be the starting center while Bennedict Mathurin becomes the starting two guard.
However, one NBA pundit believes that the Pacers should consider one other zany idea on how to put together the starting lineup.
According to ClutchPoints, the Pacers should consider starting Jarace Walker at the center spot. Walker was on the fringes of the rotation in the playoffs.
He was expected to play throughout the playoffs after having some really nice moments last season. Instead, he hardly played against the Cavaliers or Knicks.
After turning his ankle during Game 6 in the Eastern Conference Finals, he was not able to play during the NBA Finals at all. Next season, he is firmly in the rotation.
Having Walker as the starting center would be a bad move. He's just 6'7, so he would get bullied by most centers in the league. It would end up being Pascal Siakam playing small-ball center, instead.
Walker plays with energy on the defensive end of the floor and has shown the ability to hit threes, but he needs to play with more consistency.
Walker is going to have a chance to firmly entrench himself with the Pacers moving forward. If he plays well next season, then he will be either a starter one one of the first guys off the bench in the future.
Playing Walker at center, even though he is rangy on the defensive end of the court. Starting Jackson at center is still the prudent move, especially starting the year out.
This past season, Walker averaged 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 47.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
