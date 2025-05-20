Pacers vs Knicks Playoff History: Who Has the Upper Hand?
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are getting ready to reignite a historical rivalry. This was one of the biggest rivalries in the entire NBA in the 1990s and into 2000.
These two teams hated each other, and so did the fan bases. That's what happens when two franchises play each other so often in the playoffs, when the stakes are the highest.
Last year, these two teams had a seven-game series in the second round. The Pacers were able to win, although this is a much different New York team that will show up this year.
This series has a lot of great historical moments. The eight points in nine seconds game, Reggie Miller going off in the fourth quarter of Game 5 in 1995, and Roy Hibbert stuffing Carmelo Anthony at the rim are just some of the memories for the Pacers in this historic series.
So, how do these two teams match up historically in the playoffs? Indiana holds a slim margin, holding a 26-22 record over New York in playoff games.
This is a series that is going to get a lot of national attention because of the history surrounding it. This is also the last call series that TNT will have before the NBA rights shift to NBC and Amazon next season.
Miller is also on the call, so that makes things even greater for these two franchises. Tyrese Haliburton has shown the ability to be this generation's Miller, so it's a cool parallel.
The first game of this series is on Wednesday in New York. It will be one of the loudest environments that the Pacers have seen all season long.
Indiana has had over a week to get ready for this matchup, so they are hoping that the rest they were able to get pays off. The Knicks are a very physical team, so this is going to be a tough series.
If this does go seven games, the Pacers already know what it feels like to win a Game 7 in Madison Square Garden.
