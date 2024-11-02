Pacers Waiting on Injury Update After Key Wing Exits Pelicans Game
Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith suffered an ankle injury in Friday night's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Nesmith didn't return to the content after he suffered a severe left ankle injury. He was in a lot of pain, and that was evident in the video.
Before he exited the contest, Nesmith was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and recorded 12 points in 10 first-half minutes before he sustained the injury.
Nesmith was in great pain as he reached for his left ankle. He had to be helped off the court before limping to the locker room.
The Pacers are already a depleted bunch, as they were already without Andrew Nembhard, who is dealing with a knee injury. Because of their injuries, the Pacers will look to get more out of Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker, T.J. McConnell, Obi Toppin, and Ben Sheppard.
Nesmith has been solid for the Pacers, averaging 9.0 points in the season thus far while shooting 52.8 percent from the field, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in six games and averages 22.7 minutes.
Nesmith is in his third season with the Pacers after he was traded from the Boston Celtics in the 2022 offseason. Nesmith was traded, alongside Daniel Theis, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Nik Stauskas, and a 2023 first-round pick, to Indiana in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon.
At the start of the 2023-24 season, Nesmith agreed to a three–year $33 million contract extension after playing in 73 games and starting in 60 in his first year as a Pacer.
Indiana was right to sign Nesmth to an extension. Last season, he recorded 12.2 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.9 steals, shooting 50 percent from the field and 41 percent from three. Nesmith played in 72 games and started in 42, and he played a vital part in leading them to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Nesmith is a former first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He was the No. 14 overall pick from Vanderbilt University.
He played at Vanderbilt for two seasons and averaged 14.7 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He shot 44 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.
The Pacers' next game is on Monday when they take on the Dallas Mavericks. We will see by then if Nesmith is healthy enough to go. We should soon find out Nesmith's status.
