Pacers Wanted Major Free Agent Who Signed Elsewhere, Says Insider
The Indiana Pacers weren't expected to have a new center heading into next year. It was assumed that they would go into the luxury tax for the first time in 25 years to re-sign Myles Turner.
Instead, the Pacers insulted Turner with a lowball offer, and he signed a four-year, $107 million deal with the Bucks. Now, the Pacers are left scrambling for a starting center.
The Pacers had been interested in Deandre Ayton after he was bought out by the Trail Blazers. They signed him to a huge restricted agent offer sheet a few years back.
Indiana won't be adding him because Ayton decided to sign a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers instead, despite the interest that the Pacers showed in him.
Had the Pacers been able to add Ayton, they would have added a center who has shown flashes of brilliance, even though he also has a history of poor work ethic.
Quite frankly, signing him would have bailed the Pacers out of a terrible situation. They are now left with very few options around the league, just a couple of weeks after playing in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
At this point, it seems increasingly likely that the Pacers will enter next season with Isaiah Jackson as their starting center, coming off a torn Achilles. Pulling off a big trade for someone else is the only other option available at this point.
There are only a few centers on other teams that could be available in a trade. Nic Claxton is one of them, but he wouldn't come cheap. Neither would Jarrett Allen, whom the Pacers eliminated in the playoffs.
The Pacers have assets to make a trade for a starting center, but it doesn't make a ton of sense to make a huge move this offseason with Tyrese Haliburton out all of next season.
Perhaps the Pacers are biding their time until he returns. That's a sour thing for fans to swallow after they were so close to winning the first NBA championship in franchise history.
