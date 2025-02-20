Pacers Forward Pascal Siakam Reacts to Limited Playing Time in All-Star Tournament
The Indiana Pacers had just one representative at All-Star weekend. That was Pascal Siakam, who was named as an All-Star for the first time as a Pacer.
Indiana has seen him be the most consistent player for them this season. When Tyrese Haliburton was struggling, Siakam was able to keep the offense afloat.
That's the biggest reason why he made the All-Star team over Haliburton. He is the best player on the fourth-best team in the Eastern Conference right now.
Siakam was selected to be part of Charles Barkley's Global Stars team. He was one of the many frontcourt players that Barkley took.
In the first game that the Global Stars played, Siakam was given seven minutes, which is in line with what a lot of other players got. That playing time did not last in the championship game.
During the second game that the Global Stars played, Siakam saw just three minutes of playing time. It was the second-lowest amount of time of any player.
Siakam probably wasn't thrilled with not getting a lot of playing time in that final game, but he's not letting people know it. Following Indiana's practice on Wednesday, he mentioned that he was just happy to be part of the festivities.
"I missed it because I felt I should've been there before a couple more times than I have," Siakam said. "But it was good being around great players from different teams. I think sometimes it might be a little awkward and you don't know how to approach them, but some of the guys are just great. Some of the guys you see and play against all the time, I think we have great convos. Just having fun at the end of the day. We do the same job. Obviously, we're competitive and want to beat each other, but once we're out there we're just having fun and enjoying the moment."
Siakam was happy to be there because he thought he had gotten snubbed a few times in the past. He definitely earned his choice this year, though.
So far this season, Siakam is averaging 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game through his first 53 games.
