Pascal Siakam Reveals Why Pacers Have Major Edge Over Opponents
This current iteration of the Indiana Pacers represents the spirit upon which the game of basketball was predicated when first developed over a century ago.
Rick Carlisle's team operates with a 'death by a 1,000 cuts' identity. There's (arguably) not one elite player on the team. Having said that, the Pacers are made up of a group of good-to-very good players — and the depth across the board has been on full display thus far.
Indiana's pace coupled with quality off the bench has been a major storyline in the series versus the New York Knicks.
Aside from possessing All-Star level players in Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton, Carlisle often goes to his second unit which is comprised of an absolute bulldog in the shape of a pass-first point guard (TJ McConnell), a smooth isolation scorer that can go off for 20 points at the blink of an eye (Bennedict Mathurin), a center with credible scoring skills (Thomas Bryant), an elite shooter (Ben Sheppard), and a bouncy big man with defensive versatility (Obi Toppin).
Even former first-round pick Tony Bradley played in Game 2, thus giving Indiana a legitimate 11-man rotation.
Siakam spoke to the media specifically about the level of depth Indiana has. It's caused major problems for every team the Pacers have played in the playoffs up to this point.
“What makes us special as a team is just we have different weapons,” he said. “We’re not consumed with who’s gonna do what. However the game presents itself, that’s how we go and take it. It doesn’t matter who scores.”
Indiana's ability to come in waves makes it extremely difficult to guard. Carlisle's acumen as a strategist has been on full display. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson, New York's two-best players, are constantly attacked in pick-and-roll situations. Towns was getting toyed with to the point that Tom Thibodeau had to sit him for long stretches in favor of Mitchell Robinson.
Indiana can run the offense through Siakam and his atypical method in attacking without being overly mechanical or predictable. Haliburton is one of the most sophisticated pass-first guys in the league, and he's more than comfortable letting Mathurin, Siakam, Myles Turner, or Andrew Nesmith cook when they're in a rhythm.
The teams are only two games into the series, and the Pacers are already wearing the Knicks down at a level that New York might not be able to overcome.
