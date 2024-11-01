Pascal Siakam Sends Direct Message to Pacers About Mentality Needed to Win
The Indiana Pacers haven't gotten off to the greatest start this season but there is plenty of time to turn things around. It was evident with their win over the Boston Celtics recently that this team still has a lot of fight in them.
While they had an off day on Halloween, some of the Pacers were able to get into the holiday spirit. One of which was forward Pascal Siakam, who took the opportunity to dress up as Multi-Platinum icon, Andre 3000.
He was dressed up as Andre 3000 from his famous "Hey Ya!" music video. You can see the costume below.
This costume comes after Siakam hit the game-winning 3-point shot to help the Pacers beat the Celtics the night before. He channeled his inner Andre 3000 with his "What's cooler than being cool? Ice cold" moment for Indiana.
On the year, he is averaging 20.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. He is also shooting 45.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line to start the year.
Siakam spoke about the way he wants the Pacers to think the rest of the way.
"It's big," Siakam—who scored 29 points to go along with 11 rebounds—said after the victory. "We've got to be that team that fights to the end."
The win over Boston showed that the Pacers can compete but that they need to focus throughout the entire season. It can be tough over the long stretch of the season but Siakam is one of the leaders on this squad.
Siakam is one of the more crucial pieces to the Pacers chances this season. He was acquired at the trade deadline from the Toronto Raptors last year and helped the Pacers reach the Eastern Conference Finals.
The veteran forward has won a title before so he understands how to get the job done. He has been trying to instill in his teammates the mentality needed to win at the highest level and is doing so with his play on the court.
Indiana has a similar cast to that of their team from last season and they are looking to improve on their success this time around. It won't be easy as the Eastern Conference has only gotten tougher this season but the Pacers are a confident group who won't back down from anyone.
