Paul George Active Tonight

Paul George is playing against the 76ers tonight in Philadelphia.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Indiana Pacers and current Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is currently playing tonight against the 76ers, who own the best record in the Eastern Conference.

He had been a game-time decision.

George has been dealing with a lingering bone edema injury in his right toe for a chunk of the NBA season. However, the seven-time All-Star has been outstanding when he has played, carrying averages of over 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the 39-18 Clippers. They remain as the third seed in the Western Conference.

"We've been doing an incredible job of managing the toe," George said after the Clippers beat the Pacers on Tuseday. "Getting everything that I need for it and just taking care of it, we've been ahead of it. Sitting out these back-to-backs and just being smart, day-offs, getting work in that I need to, but not putting too much stress through it, so just being smart and it's been paying off."

Tonight, the Clippers will need George as they play a 76ers team that sits as the number one seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 38-17.

Other Pacers stories to check out

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick'' Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Pacers fumble 13-point lead to Jazz on Friday: After starting the game off hot, the Pacers couldn't hold on for a big road upset in Utah against the Jazz. CLICK HERE

