Twitter Reacts To Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers And Davante Adams Instagram Stories Of Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams posted the same Instagram story of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and Twitter is reacting.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams posted the same Instagram story of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on Friday, and the photo can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

Twitter has been reacting to the posts from Rodgers and Adams, and those Tweets can be seen below.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Rodgers turned down a contract extension during the off-season (see Tweet below).

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also reported on Friday that Adams and the Packers have stopped contract extension talks.

Rodgers just won an NBA Championship on Tuesday evening as a part-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks (see Tweet below from ESPN).

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball