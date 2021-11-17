Publish date:
Pistons' Starting Lineup Against The Pacers On Wednesday Night
The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in Michigan.
The Detroit Pistons have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers in Michigan.
Their full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game, the Pistons are 3-10 in their first 13 games, and the Pacers are 6-9 in their first 15 games.
Read More
While the Pistons are expected to be bad this season and are in rebuilding mode, the Pacers are a team filled with veterans, a veteran head coach and are expected to make a run at the playoffs.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.