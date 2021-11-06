Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against Indiana Pacers

The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Oregon on Friday night.

The Blazers have lost three straight games and are 3-5, while the Pacers are 3-6 but have won two games in a row.

The Blazers started Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic.

