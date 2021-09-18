Could The Pacers Bring Back Wes?

September 18, 2021
Possible Signing? This Team Is Reportedly Interested In An NBA Star Who Played For The New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks And Others

Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network reports that the Indiana Pacers "have considered the idea of signing" Wes Matthews. The NBA veteran has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and others.
According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the Indiana Pacers have "considered the idea of signing" Wesley Matthews. 

The Tweet from Massey can be seen in a post that is embedded below. 

Massey notes that the Pacers getting the NBA Disabled Player Exception is what has to happen first before adding a new player to replace Edmond Sumner who tore his left Achilles. 

Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Flies reported on Friday that the Pacers have applied for the Exception (see Tweet below).

His Tweet and story can be seen below. 

Sumner had surgery on Monday. 

