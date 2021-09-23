Report: Mavs "Looked Into" Trade With Pacers

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Possible Trade? The Dallas Mavericks Reportedly "Have Looked Into The Idea" Of Making This Trade With The Pacers For A Player Who's Played For The Thunder, Rockets, Hornets And Pacers

Possible Trade? The Dallas Mavericks Reportedly "Have Looked Into The Idea" Of Making This Trade With The Pacers For A Player Who's Played For The Thunder, Rockets, Hornets And Pacers

According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the Dallas Mavericks " have looked into the idea" of trading Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers.
Author:
Publish date:
According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the Dallas Mavericks " have looked into the idea" of trading Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers.

According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the Dallas Mavericks are considering a trade for Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers.

The Tweet from Massey can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Massey's Tweet said: "Per league source to @HoopAnalysisNet, the #Mavs have looked into the idea of trading for #Pacers wing Jeremy Lamb. Dallas has an $11.9M trade exception Lamb would fit into."

Lamb averaged 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 36 games for the Pacers last season. 

He also shot over 40% from the three-point range. 

Over his nine-year NBA career he has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Pacers. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16148330_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Mavs "Looked Into" Trade With Pacers

1 minute ago
USATSI_13720354_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted On Wednesday

4 minutes ago
USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Puts Up Instagram Story After Redick Announces NBA Retirement

7 minutes ago
USATSI_12003922_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Shows Off Miami House On Instagram

15 minutes ago
USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Ben Simmons Trade Makes Sense For The Pacers And 76ers

13 hours ago
USATSI_10801356_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Post Cool Wallpaper To Their Instagram

Sep 22, 2021
USATSI_10802036_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Oladipo Sends Out Tweet After Redick Announces Retirement

Sep 22, 2021
USATSI_16136840_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Will Pay Ellis More Than The Knicks Will Pay Quickley Next Season

Sep 22, 2021
USATSI_16125309_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacer Among Those Who Worked Out For The Warriors

Sep 22, 2021