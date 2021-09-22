If You're A Pacers Fan, You'll Want To See Reggie Miller's Instagram Story

Any Indiana Pacers fan remembers the infamous Reggie Miller-Spike Lee rivalry.
Miller and Lee got into it during the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden in 1994 (see Tweet below from FanDuel).
Well, on Monday, the NBA Hall of Famer put up a hilarious Instagram story with a photo of Lee holding a Pacers jersey to his account @reggiemillertnt.
The caption said: "He was ALWAYS a closeted @pacers fan,"
Miller also added several emojis and tagged Lee in the photo.
The Pacers also re-posted the story from Miller to their Instagram story.
